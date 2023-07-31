Savant Capital LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $324,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $365.46 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

