Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

