Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $448.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.