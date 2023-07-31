Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $70.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.