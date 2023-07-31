Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,428,000 after buying an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.18 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.