Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 488,810 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,758.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,486 shares of company stock valued at $620,040. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

