Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,645 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.53.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

