Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

