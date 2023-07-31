Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,707 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.