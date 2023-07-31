Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,192 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2,543.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

