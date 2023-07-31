Savant Capital LLC Sells 146 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of WH opened at $78.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

