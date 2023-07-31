Savant Capital LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.13.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $492.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.56 and its 200 day moving average is $448.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

