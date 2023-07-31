Savant Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $177.05 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4,022.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

