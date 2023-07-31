Service Co. International (SCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) will post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Service Co. International to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Service Co. International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $87,387,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

