Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Declines By 10.7%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 8.3 %

About Acadia Healthcare

ACHC stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

