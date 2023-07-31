Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Grows By 11.1%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 35,750.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.