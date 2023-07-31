Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3712 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

