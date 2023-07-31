Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3712 per share on Thursday, August 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance
Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.82.
About Singapore Telecommunications
