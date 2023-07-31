SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236,482 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SkyWest by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

