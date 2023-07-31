Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 57,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

