SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect SP Plus to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. SP Plus has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.70-$3.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SP opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $749.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SP Plus by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SP Plus by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.