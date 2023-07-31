SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

