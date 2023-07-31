Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 911,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.