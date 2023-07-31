Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
SCBFY stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
