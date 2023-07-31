Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

SCBFY stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

