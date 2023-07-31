Stephens Raises Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target to $22.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $21.01 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

