STERIS (STE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $230.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 214.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.17. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $234.16.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 114,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.17.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

