Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,766,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $283.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.56. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

