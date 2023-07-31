Susquehanna Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $37.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,446,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

