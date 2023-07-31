Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $55,365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,823,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 380,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,210,000 after buying an additional 329,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after buying an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,375 shares of company stock valued at $248,751. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.