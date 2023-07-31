Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

TRGP stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $81.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

