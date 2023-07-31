Terex (TEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Terex to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Terex Stock Up 1.1 %

TEX stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. Terex has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Terex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 886.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

