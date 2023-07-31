Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $266.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $203.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

