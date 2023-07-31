The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 273.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $180.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.