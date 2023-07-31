The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

