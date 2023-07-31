TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 143.39, a current ratio of 143.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $601.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -82.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 513,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $4,095,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 571,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

