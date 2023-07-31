TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

TriMas has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $27.32 on Monday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 369.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

