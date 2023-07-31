UBS Group Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $71.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 6.6 %
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
