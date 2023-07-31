UBS Group Boosts New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $71.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 6.6 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after buying an additional 3,622,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,671,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,812 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

