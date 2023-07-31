UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

