UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.