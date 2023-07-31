Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $445.39 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

