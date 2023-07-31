Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Umicore Stock Performance

Umicore stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

