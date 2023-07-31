United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of UNC stock opened at C$106.25 on Monday. United Co.s has a 12 month low of C$90.01 and a 12 month high of C$106.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.76.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

