United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $525.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.85.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $446.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 39.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

