United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $495.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.85.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $446.07 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.68 and its 200-day moving average is $403.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 39.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.