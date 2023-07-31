V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

