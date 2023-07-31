Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

Shares of MTN opened at $234.25 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

