Valero Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $13.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.28. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

