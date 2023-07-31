Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,637 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 53.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. CWM LLC increased its position in POSCO by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in POSCO by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PKX. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Performance

POSCO stock opened at $120.90 on Monday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

