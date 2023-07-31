Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

GD opened at $222.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

