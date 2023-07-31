Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 50,854 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.