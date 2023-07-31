Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 93,258 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFLT. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.26 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -351.43%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

