Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.63 Million Position in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.22% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000.

Shares of EINC stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 1 year low of $55.05 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22.

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

